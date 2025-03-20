Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.23. 3,251,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,419,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Specifically, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $809,973.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,419,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,806,128.22. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 39.47% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

