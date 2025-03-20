Robyn Tannenbaum Purchases 4,000 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) insider Robyn Tannenbaum bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 117,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,418.75. This trade represents a 3.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robyn Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 4,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $24,680.00.

AFC Gamma Stock Down 1.4 %

AFCG stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFC Gamma

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 519,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 85,655 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 22.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.