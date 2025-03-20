Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.24 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 15,512,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 20,803,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $11,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,985,127 shares of company stock worth $142,455,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

