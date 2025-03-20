RM (LON:RM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative return on equity of 311.10% and a negative net margin of 24.97%.
RM Stock Performance
LON:RM opened at GBX 97 ($1.26) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £81.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. RM has a 1-year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 106 ($1.38).
RM Company Profile
