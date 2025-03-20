Reviewing Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) and Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TXO Partners and Repsol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXO Partners -63.22% 8.05% 5.41% Repsol 3.10% 11.40% 5.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TXO Partners and Repsol”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXO Partners $282.81 million 2.84 -$103.99 million $0.69 28.25 Repsol $61.38 billion 0.25 $3.43 billion $1.54 8.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Repsol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TXO Partners has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repsol has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TXO Partners and Repsol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXO Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Repsol 0 4 0 1 2.40

Dividends

TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. TXO Partners pays out 353.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Repsol pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Repsol beats TXO Partners on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Repsol

Repsol, S.A. operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels. Its Customer segment is involved in mobility; and sale of fuel products, electricity and gas, lubricants, and other specialties. The company's Low-Carbon Generation segment engages in the low-emissions electricity generation and renewable sources. The company also offers asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages service stations; provides maritime services; constructs and operates oil refineries; explores and produces hydrocarbons; offers human resource; distributes and supplies electricity; and develops new energy projects, solar, and wind projects, as well as produces and sells chemical products and lubricants. In addition, it is involved in fuel and special products sale, research, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, safety, and financing activities; development of production processes, storage, transport, use, consumption, and transformation of hydrogen; decarbonization activities; and promotion, design, construction, and operation of molecular recycling facilities. Further, the company produces synthetic oil cloths; and invests in liquefaction plant project. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

