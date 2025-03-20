Restaurant Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 19th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Coca-Cola, Uber Technologies, General Mills, and McDonald’s are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares issued by companies within the restaurant industry, allowing investors to own a piece of a business that serves food and beverage. These stocks can be publicly traded or privately held, and their performance reflects various factors such as consumer trends, economic conditions, and operational efficiency within the restaurant sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,501,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,915,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.73. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its 200-day moving average is $467.69. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $528.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $120.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,592.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,803.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4,691.22. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,920,426. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 6,428,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,501,713. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

General Mills stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. 5,923,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,956,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.18. 1,125,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,256. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.13.

