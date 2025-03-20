Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Repligen worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 32.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

In related news, Director Margaret Pax bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $200.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.08, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

