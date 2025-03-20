Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Relx
Relx Stock Performance
NYSE RELX opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $51.99.
Relx Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
