Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RELX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Relx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Relx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Relx has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

