Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $691.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.93.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

