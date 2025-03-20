Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Regency Affiliates Price Performance
Regency Affiliates stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Regency Affiliates has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
About Regency Affiliates
