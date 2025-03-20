Regency Affiliates, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Regency Affiliates Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RAFI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179. Regency Affiliates has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
