RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 7,597 Shares of Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $99.22 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Institutional Trading of RB Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

