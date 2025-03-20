Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rail Vision Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Rail Vision has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rail Vision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rail Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Rail Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

