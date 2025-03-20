Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha Sells 176,374 Shares

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 176,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $329,819.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,117,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,640.85. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dharmendra Kumar Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of Rackspace Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $41,427.60.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

