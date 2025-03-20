Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Trading 5.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. 29,106,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 15,063,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Computing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

