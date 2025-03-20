QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QQ. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 535 ($6.96) to GBX 570 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.92) to GBX 535 ($6.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.75 ($6.94).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 395.40 ($5.14) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.80) and a one year high of GBX 491 ($6.39). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 411.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

