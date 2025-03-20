Q4 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Issued By Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of HITI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of High Tide by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in High Tide by 1,026.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 58.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in High Tide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Tide

(Get Free Report)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.