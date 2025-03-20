Q3 Earnings Estimate for High Tide Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million.

High Tide Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. High Tide has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.97 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in High Tide by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Benin Management CORP lifted its holdings in High Tide by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

