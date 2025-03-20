Q1 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums Lowered by BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – BWS Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $122.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $46,649,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

