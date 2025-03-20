Q1 EPS Estimates for Bit Digital Reduced by Noble Financial

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $371.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTBT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

