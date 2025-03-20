Q1 Earnings Forecast for SNDL Issued By Atb Cap Markets

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNDL in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SNDL’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNDL’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on SNDL from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

SNDL Stock Down 1.9 %

SNDL opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.39. SNDL has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $179.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.10 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at $7,357,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SNDL by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,176,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 612,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000.

SNDL Company Profile

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

