ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 7,533 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI opened at $12.08 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

