ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

