ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

