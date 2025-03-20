ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $13,195,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FRA opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

