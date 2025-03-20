ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $55.27 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

