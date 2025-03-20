Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Director Purchases $81,939.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) Director William Gremp purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This represents a 34.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Gremp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

On Friday, March 14th, William Gremp bought 900 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $3,816.00.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

PSEC remained flat at $4.26 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.94. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -270.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Prospect Capital

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.