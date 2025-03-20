ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.46. 39,078,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 55,894,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $791,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

