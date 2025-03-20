ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.46. 39,078,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 55,894,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2754 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.