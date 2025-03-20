ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.25, but opened at $46.48. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 530,670 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

