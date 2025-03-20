Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 11,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on QSR. CIBC decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 72,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $4,681,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,295 shares in the company, valued at $61,888,172.10. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $998,055.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

