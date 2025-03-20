Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Onestream worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.68.

In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

