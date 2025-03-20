Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 20,100 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of MongoDB worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $90,478,000. Amundi increased its stake in MongoDB by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MongoDB by 11,057.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,328,869. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $190.06 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $173.13 and a one year high of $387.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.89.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.