Primecap Management Co. CA Has $978,000 Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.60% of NN worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in NN by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 179,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of NN by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of NN by 20.3% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 337,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 427,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $1,654,928.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 810,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,894.29. This represents a 34.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 3.07. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.96.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

