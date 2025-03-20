Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $28,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $343.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $532.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $380.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

