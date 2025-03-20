Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 101,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Presidio Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Lepercq Multi Asset Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund owned about 0.93% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

