Premium Brands (PRBZF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

