Premium Brands (PRBZF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16.
About Premium Brands
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is a support level?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.