Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Raymond James set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$76.41 on Friday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$74.00 and a twelve month high of C$97.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.09.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

