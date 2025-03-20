Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 155,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 307,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $741.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $562,456.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,116,729.10. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Solutions International

About Power Solutions International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,718,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

