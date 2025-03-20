Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CAO Sells $215,773.50 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CAO Matt Brandwein sold 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $215,773.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 116,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.25. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Matt Brandwein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 13th, Matt Brandwein sold 2,810 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $40,183.00.
Postal Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.
Postal Realty Trust Company Profile
Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.
