Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

