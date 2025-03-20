Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of POLA stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.89. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
About Polar Power
