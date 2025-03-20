POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Stock Price Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) traded up 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.43 and last traded at C$6.24. 81,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 149,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

POET Technologies Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$298.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$47,682.00. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.