Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Price

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

BWA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.14. 280,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 75,671 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

