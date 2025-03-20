PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,880,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 938,298 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $26.26.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 258,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 93,994 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

