Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Pigeon Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Research analysts expect that Pigeon Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pigeon Company Profile
Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pigeon
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.