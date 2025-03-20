Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Research analysts expect that Pigeon Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women’s care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

