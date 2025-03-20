Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,496 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $88,518.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,872.88. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

