PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Helen Silver Acquires 1,198 Shares

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.61 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of A$13,907.58 ($8,858.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.

PEXA Group Limited operates a digital property settlements platform in Australia. The company operates through three segments: PEXA Exchange, PEXA International, and PEXA Digital Growth. It operates electronic lodgement network, a cloud-based platform that enables the lodgement and settlement of property transactions through an integrated digital platform, as well as facilitates the collaboration between customers across the property ecosystem to enable the transfer and settlement of transactions in real property.

