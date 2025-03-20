PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Insider Helen Silver Acquires 1,198 Shares

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Free Report) insider Helen Silver acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$11.61 ($7.39) per share, with a total value of A$13,907.58 ($8,858.33).
PEXA Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57.
About PEXA Group
