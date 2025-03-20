Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Earnings Results

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVLGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PVL stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

