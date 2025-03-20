PDS Planning Inc Takes $192,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,051 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 500.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,797,000 after purchasing an additional 873,841 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 162,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $14,543,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,483,567.04. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock valued at $77,839,329. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $82.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

