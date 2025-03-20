PDS Planning Inc Sells 21 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $672.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $691.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

