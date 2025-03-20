PDS Planning Inc Sells 121 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 318,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.44 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.